Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a Jan. 16, 2023 crash.
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
Near Ann Dr. and Gary Ln.
Homeowner, dogs escape Bath Township house fire safely
4 suspects arrested in Delta Township following human trafficking investigation

Latest News

"I implore all who plan on attending to conduct themselves with decorum and civility.”
Jackson Public School Board member faces backlash after tweet
Jackson Public School Board member faces backlash after tweet
Jackson Public School Board member faces backlash after tweet
George Lahanas
East Lansing City Council votes unanimously to dismiss City Manager
East Lansing City Council votes unanimously to dismiss City Manager