Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to stay with Detroit Lions

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions scored a big win on Tuesday evening by retaining one of their own. According to the NFL network’s Tom Pelissero, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has decided to stay with the Lions after plenty of buzz surrounding him as a head coaching candidate around the league.

Johnson was supposed to interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job on Wednesday but instead has reportedly informed other teams he’s staying in Detroit. Pelissero said that Johnson feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through. Johnson is 36 years old and is coming off his first season as offensive coordinator in Detroit. The lions had great success on offense both through the air and on the ground. They ranked fourth in the NFL in yards and fifth in scoring this year with Johnson at the helm.

