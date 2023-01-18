Now Desk: Studio 10 preview and when the rain moves in

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk to preview what to expect on Wednesday’s show.

Plus First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews when we can expect more rain and we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

Widespread rain arrives overnight