In My View: Offensive coordinator stays with Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s noteworthy that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson wants to stay in Detroit for at least another season and is not accepting head coaching interviews with other NFL teams.

The Lions players and Johnson seemed comfortable with each other especially quarterback Jared Goff. The Lions have defensive needs to be sure and I believe that’s where their draft picks should prominently lie come April.

But it is a different vibe that an assistant coach wants to stay in Detroit because of the legit future hopes instead heading off as a possible head coach elsewhere.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.