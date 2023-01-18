In My View: Harbaugh has a shot to with a 3rd Big Ten title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is returning for a ninth season.

He has a great shot to win a third Big Ten title. His schedule is manageable and he hosts Ohio State in Ann Arbor. His quarterback returns, Ohio State and Penn State will have new quarterbacks. He has the bulk of his best players returning joining a solid incoming recruiting class.

He needed some clarification in a renegotiated deal with Michigan and apparently, he got it and a ninth season is on the horizon now.

