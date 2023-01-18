Michigan’s Matt Weiss put on leave amid police investigation according to reports

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football’s co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been suspended after a police investigation involving a report of computer access crimes according to a report from ESPN.

Weiss has been away from the team and has not been recruiting for the Wolverines. The University of Michigan deputy chief of police told ESPN that the department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 of last month.

In a statement to ESPN, Weiss said “I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

A police spokesperson told ESPN that the department could not share any additional information because the investigation is ongoing.

Weiss has been at Michigan for two seasons.

