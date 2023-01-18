Michigan Veterans Facility Authority welcomes new board member

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA), a nine-member board that governs Michigan Veteran Homes welcomed Barry F. Walter, of DeWitt, as its newest board member.

Walter is the Clinton County assistant state service officer for the Veteran of Foreign Wars Department of Michigan and holds an associate degree from Henry Ford Community College.

He was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to fill a seat representing a veteran who has professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, healthcare licensure or finance, or medicine.

Walter began his term on Dec. 8, 2022, and it will end on April 15, 2026. Board members will serve a four-year term.

The MVFA is still looking to fill one additional seat on the board.

If you are interested in serving on the board, you can complete an application for appointment here.

If you have questions about the board or application process, they ask that you contact Beth Simonton-Kramer at simontonkramerb@michigan.gov or 616-498-5357.

