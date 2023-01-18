Michigan Veterans Facility Authority welcomes new board member

Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA), a nine-member board that governs Michigan Veteran...
Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA), a nine-member board that governs Michigan Veteran Homes welcomed Barry F. Walter, of DeWitt, as its newest board member.(Michigan Veterans Facility Authority)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA), a nine-member board that governs Michigan Veteran Homes welcomed Barry F. Walter, of DeWitt, as its newest board member.

Walter is the Clinton County assistant state service officer for the Veteran of Foreign Wars Department of Michigan and holds an associate degree from Henry Ford Community College.

He was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to fill a seat representing a veteran who has professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, healthcare licensure or finance, or medicine.

Walter began his term on Dec. 8, 2022, and it will end on April 15, 2026. Board members will serve a four-year term.

The MVFA is still looking to fill one additional seat on the board.

If you are interested in serving on the board, you can complete an application for appointment here.

If you have questions about the board or application process, they ask that you contact Beth Simonton-Kramer at simontonkramerb@michigan.gov or 616-498-5357.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a Jan. 16, 2023 crash.
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Near Ann Dr. and Gary Ln.
Homeowner, dogs escape Bath Township house fire safely

Latest News

Individual income tax season to begin on Jan. 23
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel joins coalition supporting accountability for firearms industry
Sparrow Hospital
Sparrow Carson Hospital opens new wound care clinic
Meridian Township Police Department
Meridian Township Police Youth Citizens’ Academy to begin in February