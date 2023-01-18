Michigan spent nearly $8M cleaning up litter from roads in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents to not litter.

Not only is it illegal and unsightly, MDOT said it cost taxpayers $7.7 million for crews to pick up trash from Michigan’s state roads alone. The number does not include roadways ran by municipalities.

MDOT said without volunteers who help clean up highways, the cost to taxpayers would be even higher.

Littering in Michigan can be punished by fines that can range from $500 to $5,000.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.