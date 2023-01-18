Meridian Township Police Youth Citizens’ Academy to begin in February

High school teens still have time to reserve a spot.
Meridian Township Police Department
Meridian Township Police Department
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department will be hosting a Youth Citizens’ Academy program comprised of students from area high schools.

For seven weeks the Academy will meet once a week starting Wednesday, Feb. 15 through March 29. Classes will be held at the police department from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The free program will include instruction by the Meridian Police Officers in areas such as:

Use of Force

Crime Scene Investigation

- Dust surfaces for latent fingerprints

K-9 Operations

- Observe detection and apprehension by K-9

Traffic Enforcement

Alcohol Enforcement

- The use of “Fatal Vision” goggles to observe the effects of alcohol coordination

Students will utilize various non-lethal weapons and training aids as well as engage in scenario-based decision-making on the Firearm Training Simulator.

