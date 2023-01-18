Jackson non-profit to provide birthday cakes to underprivileged youth

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Dawn Foods announced on Tuesday a three-year partnership with the national nonprofit For Goodness Cakes. The organization matches volunteer bakers with community organizations to celebrate children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity on special days.

The global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor is the first corporate sponsor of For Goodness Cakes and will help open four new chapters including Jackson. They will also serve as a sponsor for five existing chapters including Detroit. The organization started in 2016.

Sarah Richmond, Director, Dawn Corporate Giving said that celebrating people matters, and Dawn believes everyone deserves to have their birthday recognized. “We were inspired by the mission of For Goodness Cakes, and immediately saw the shared values between our organizations,” said Richmond. “Celebrating and supporting people is part of the DNA of our company, and we look forward to the positive impact Dawn and For Goodness Cakes can have together.”

“With over 400,000 foster children across the country, there are too many youths who have never had a birthday celebration,” said Jaime Lehman, Co-Founder & Executive Director of For Goodness Cakes. “Everyone has a birthday, and everyone deserves to be seen and recognized, which is why we are thankful for like-minded partners like Dawn Foods and the impact we can have together to make even more celebrations happen for those in need – one cake at a time.”

More information about the partnership can be found by visiting www.dawnfoods.com/for-goodness-cakes.

