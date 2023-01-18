Is Skiing on your bucket list? Here’s how you can ski in January on a budget

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is truly a winter wonderland. Before anybody says otherwise, we’ve got the license plates to prove it.

That crisp clean air and picturesque snow covered landscape makes it the perfect place for skiing and snowboarding. However, once you add up the cost of lift tickets, rentals and lessons it can cost hundreds.

For the month of January, McDonalds of Michigan has partnered with the Discover Michigan Skiing program to offer discounted beginner lessons to get people started. For just $45, people can get beginner ski or snowboard lessons, lift passes and equipment rentals. The offer is good anytime during the month of January.

The lessons are available for skiers older than 7 and snowboarders older than 10. Beginners will be taught the basics, including stopping... the most important part.

Brianna Brennan, with McDonalds of Michigan, says it’s the perfect way for families to spend the winter. “It truly is a family sport it’s a great way to get outside and also discover parts of Michigan you don’t always get to go to.” said Brennan.

The lessons offered will help skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes with confidence. Steve Kershner, spokesperson with Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, Michigan, says with those lessons you’ll have a much better chance of learning safely.

“The perception that it’s dangerous and it’s not.. I mean snow is soft if you’ve had snow in your back yard it’s soft.” said Kershner. “And because Mcdonalds program and the Discover Michigan program involves lessons it makes a whole difference.”

After one lesson at Shanty Creek, skiers and snowboarders feel much better when taking on the green level (easiest level) hills.

You don’t always have to head up north to ski or snowboard. Lower Michigan has great options participating in the program.

Upper Peninsula: Big Powderhorn in Bessemer; Marquette Mountain in Marquette; Mont Ripley in Hancock; Pine Mountain in Iron Mountain; Ski Brule in Iron River; Snowriver Mountain Resort in Bessemer

Northwestern Lower Peninsula: Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls; Cross Country Ski Headquarters in Roscommon; Mt. Holiday in Traverse City; Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs; Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire; The Highlands at Harbor Springs; The Homestead in Glen Arbor

North Central Lower Peninsula: Forbush Corners in Frederic; Hanson Hills in Grayling; Treetops Resort in Gaylord

West Central Lower Peninsula: Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park in North Muskegon

Southwestern Lower Peninsula: Timber Ridge Ski Area in Gobles

Southeastern Lower Peninsula: Mt. Brighton in Brighton; Mt. Holly in Holly; Pine Knob in Clarkston

To sign up, all you have to do is fill out a Discover Michigan Voucher and call or register online with whatever ski area you’d like to try out. Or you can simply click here.

You can also find vouchers at participating McDonalds.

Good luck and we hope to see you out on the slopes!

