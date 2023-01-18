Individual income tax season to begin on Jan. 23

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taxpayers in Michigan can start to file their state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

You can file your state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18.

Employers are required to mail the previous year wage statements, W-2s and 1099s to their employees by Jan. 31.

End-of-the-year pay stubs should not be used when filing a state income tax return because they are typically not an accurate reflection of all income received.

State income tax returns filed without the required paperwork will be placed on hold for future processing and review.

You can learn more about Michigan’s individual income tax, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a Jan. 16, 2023 crash.
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Near Ann Dr. and Gary Ln.
Homeowner, dogs escape Bath Township house fire safely

Latest News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel joins coalition supporting accountability for firearms industry
Sparrow Hospital
Sparrow Carson Hospital opens new wound care clinic
Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA), a nine-member board that governs Michigan Veteran...
Michigan Veterans Facility Authority welcomes new board member
Meridian Township Police Department
Meridian Township Police Youth Citizens’ Academy to begin in February