Individual income tax season to begin on Jan. 23

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taxpayers in Michigan can start to file their state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

You can file your state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18.

Employers are required to mail the previous year wage statements, W-2s and 1099s to their employees by Jan. 31.

End-of-the-year pay stubs should not be used when filing a state income tax return because they are typically not an accurate reflection of all income received.

State income tax returns filed without the required paperwork will be placed on hold for future processing and review.

You can learn more about Michigan’s individual income tax, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax

