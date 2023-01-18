Hillsdale welcomes another business, Fether Studios to its historic downtown

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A new business will be added to the City of Hillsdale’s historic downtown on Jan. 27., A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Fether Studios is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Fether Studios, located at 20 N. Howell Street, Hillsdale, is a photo studio and artist consignment store featuring services by Fether Photography, as well as chainmail and scalemail jewelry and wearables, and other artworks and crafts from local artists.

Their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

They can be contacted by phone at 734-652-1327 or by emailing fetherstudios@gmail.com.

Learn more about the new business by visiting their website at www.fetherstudios.com.

