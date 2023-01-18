Hillsdale welcomes another business, Fether Studios to its historic downtown

Fether Studios’ grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 27
A photo studio and artist consignment store featuring services by Fether Photography
A photo studio and artist consignment store featuring services by Fether Photography(City of Hillsdale)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A new business will be added to the City of Hillsdale’s historic downtown on Jan. 27., A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Fether Studios is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Fether Studios, located at 20 N. Howell Street, Hillsdale, is a photo studio and artist consignment store featuring services by Fether Photography, as well as chainmail and scalemail jewelry and wearables, and other artworks and crafts from local artists.

Their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

They can be contacted by phone at 734-652-1327 or by emailing fetherstudios@gmail.com.

Learn more about the new business by visiting their website at www.fetherstudios.com.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a Jan. 16, 2023 crash.
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting

Latest News

m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Jackson non-profit to provide birthday cakes to underprivileged youth
Some residents may experience discolored water coming from their taps due to the water main...
City of Grand Ledge addresses water main break on Elizabeth St.
Widespread rain arrives overnight
East Lansing awarded nearly $750K Drinking Water Asset Management grant