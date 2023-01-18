First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A strong area of low pressure will pass over Mid-Michigan today. The storm will have mild air in our area today with high temperatures in the mid 40s. We see rain showers into this evening, a stray thunderstorm is even possible late this afternoon South of I-94. This storm will bring heavy snowfall to Northern Michigan. Wind gusts this morning will be near 30 MPH at times. The wind will change direction and diminish as the area of low pressure passes over our area this afternoon. As the storm moves off to the East tonight the wind will pick up again out of the Northwest. Colder air returns overnight and evening rain showers will turn to scattered snow showers after 10 P.M. Little in the way of snow accumulation is expected tonight.

Friday behind the storm system it will be colder with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Scattered snow showers are possible at times Friday morning into the early afternoon. We should see just a dusting of snow in most areas Friday.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 30s. First Alert: Another storm system passing south of Michigan Saturday night into Sunday will brush the area with some accumulating snow. As of this morning snow accumulations Sunday look to be around an inch, but do watch for updates as the weekend gets closer. We have another shot at seeing some accumulating snow Wednesday of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 19, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 53° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -20° 1892

Jackson Record High: 62º 1907

Jackson Record Low: -20º 1994

