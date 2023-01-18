East Lansing awarded nearly $750K Drinking Water Asset Management grant

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced last week that East Lansing has been awarded a Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant of nearly $750,000.

The grant program was created to protect and enhance drinking water systems. State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing) issued a statement on the grant.

“I’m grateful to EGLE and the governor for all they are doing to protect our water,” said Tsernoglou. “No resident in our state should fear for their safety when they drink water from the tap. I applaud all those who helped secure this funding so our residents can know their water is safe today and for generations to come.”

