Celebrating National Gourmet Coffee Day!

Studio 10 tidbit
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Do you ever get lost when ordering coffee?

Have you ever wondered what the difference between an espresso, latte, cappuccino and more?

Well today is National Gourmet Coffee Day and our Studio 10 hosts are showing you the difference between your favorite gourmet coffees!

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

