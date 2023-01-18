Authorities seek suspects in Grass Lake Schools vandalism

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 517-768-7979.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying people in a vandalism and malicious destruction of property investigation.

They are accused of spray painting buildings and signs at Grass Lake Elementary and Middle schools, and possibly at Grass Lake High School on Dec. 29.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7979.

