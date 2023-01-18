Authorities identify suspects arrested in Delta Township human trafficking sting
Authorities said they identified the men so that potential victims could come forward.
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have revealed the names of the four men arrested in a sting operation in Delta Township.
The Eaton and Genesee sheriff’s offices worked together to target sexual predators and human trafficking offenders by posing as a child online. The four are accused of agreeing to have sex with a minor and were arrested in November and December.
Jerry Jabbar Fullilove, a 42-year-old from Jackson, was charged with prostitution engaging the services of a minor and accosting children for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $100,000.
Decines Ryan Martin, a 35-year-old from Lansing, was charged with using a computer to communicate with others to commit a crime and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $25,000.
Gregory Malcom Stewart, a 50-year-old from Lansing, was charged with accosting children for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $5,000.
Craig Scott Jackson, a 26-year-old from Lansing was charged with using a computer to communicate with others to commit a crime and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $25,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512 or the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3426.
