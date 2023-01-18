Authorities identify suspects arrested in Delta Township human trafficking sting

Authorities said they identified the men so that potential victims could come forward.
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Erin Bowling
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have revealed the names of the four men arrested in a sting operation in Delta Township.

The Eaton and Genesee sheriff’s offices worked together to target sexual predators and human trafficking offenders by posing as a child online. The four are accused of agreeing to have sex with a minor and were arrested in November and December.

Jerry Jabbar Fullilove, a 42-year-old from Jackson, was charged with prostitution engaging the services of a minor and accosting children for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $100,000.

Decines Ryan Martin, a 35-year-old from Lansing, was charged with using a computer to communicate with others to commit a crime and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $25,000.

Gregory Malcom Stewart, a 50-year-old from Lansing, was charged with accosting children for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $5,000.

Craig Scott Jackson, a 26-year-old from Lansing was charged with using a computer to communicate with others to commit a crime and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $25,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512 or the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3426.

