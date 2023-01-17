Waverly Robotics Team celebrate National Kid Inventor Day on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Kid Inventor Day for the rest of the nation, but for the Waverly Robotics Team, it’s National Kid Inventor Day everyday.

Right now, the team of about 50 students are getting ready for competition season. Jeffry Parks, the team instructor, says the students have been working incredibly hard. To see what these incredibly intelligent students are inventing click the video below.

Ahead of competition season, the group needs a trailer to travel to events and transport materials for the program. If you’d like to help students on the robotics team make transport their robots click here.

