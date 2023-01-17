Waverly Robotics Team celebrate National Kid Inventor Day on Studio 10

By Claudia Sella
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Kid Inventor Day for the rest of the nation, but for the Waverly Robotics Team, it’s National Kid Inventor Day everyday.

Right now, the team of about 50 students are getting ready for competition season. Jeffry Parks, the team instructor, says the students have been working incredibly hard. To see what these incredibly intelligent students are inventing click the video below.

Ahead of competition season, the group needs a trailer to travel to events and transport materials for the program. If you’d like to help students on the robotics team make transport their robots click here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Lansing Kewadin Casino
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

Latest News

Rachelle interviewing Bob Hoffmann
See Blue Man Group at the Wharton Center
Nicole interviews Blue Man Group Zoom
Learn what it takes to be a member of the ‘The Blue Man Group’
meet rachelle
Meet Studio 10 host Rachelle Legrand
Meet Claudia
Meet Studio 10 host Claudia Sella