See Blue Man Group at the Wharton Center

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -— More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP will take Cobb Hall Stage for a limited engagement on their new North American tour from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

It’s everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy—the men are still blue, but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

BLUE MAN GROUP is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters, and multiple creative explorations. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy, and non-verbal communication.

Additionally, Studio 10 is giving away 2 family 4 packs of tickets for Friday January 20th, 2022 at 8pm! To enter, send am email to Studio10@WILX.com with your name, phone number and why you want to win tickets for this iconic show!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Lansing Kewadin Casino
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

Latest News

Students from Waverly Robotics Team called Error 404 showcase their robot on Studio 10.
Waverly Robotics Team celebrate National Kid Inventor Day on Studio 10
Nicole interviews Blue Man Group Zoom
Learn what it takes to be a member of the ‘The Blue Man Group’
meet rachelle
Meet Studio 10 host Rachelle Legrand
Meet Claudia
Meet Studio 10 host Claudia Sella