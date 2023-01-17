See Blue Man Group at the Wharton Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -— More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP will take Cobb Hall Stage for a limited engagement on their new North American tour from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

It’s everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy—the men are still blue, but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

BLUE MAN GROUP is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters, and multiple creative explorations. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy, and non-verbal communication.

Additionally, Studio 10 is giving away 2 family 4 packs of tickets for Friday January 20th, 2022 at 8pm! To enter, send am email to Studio10@WILX.com with your name, phone number and why you want to win tickets for this iconic show!

