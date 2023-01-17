Scattered showers and how grass can improve your mood
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scattered showers will dampen this Tuesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what to expect for the next few days.
Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top headlines of the morning and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Scattered showers continue
- Suspect in deadly Lansing New Year’s Eve shooting due in court
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration returns to Lansing after COVID hiatus
- 6-year-old allegedly assaulted staff members on day of teacher’s shooting
- Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
- Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 17, 2023
- Average High: 30º Average Low 17º
- Lansing Record High: 59° 1952
- Lansing Record Low: -18° 1976
- Jackson Record High: 63º 1952
- Jackson Record Low: -16º 1982
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.