Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting.

According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.

Police said the magazine was loaded with bullets that matched the casings they found on the street downtown.

Further details were not revealed.

The two people were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and felony firearm.

(WILX)

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Lansing Kewadin Casino
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

Latest News

Jackson Fire Station returns to service
Jackson Fire Station returns to service
Jackson Fire Station returns to service
The facility will offer training in welding, fitting, forklift and lifting & handling...
Holt High School students learning while earning
Holt High School students learning while earning
Holt High School students learning while earning