In My View: Early transfer portal window closes soon

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The early transfer portal window closes tomorrow, and for the most part football teams know their personnel for spring practice.

It opens again in May and likely there will be attrition again. At Michigan, the Wolverines appear to have survived the post-season variety of reasons for departures. Michigan has seven underclassmen with eligibility who could have declared for the NFL draft and they all are returning this fall.

Michigan very well could be the pre-season favorite again to win another Big Ten title because Ohio State’s quarterback C. J. Stroud is gone and Michigan’s J. J. McCarthy returns.

