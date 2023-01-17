MSU Women Headed to Mexico Next Thanksgiving

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team has been named to the ten team field for the Cancun Challenge tournament next Thanksgiving in Mexico. The Spartans will play games against James Madison and then Creighton. The Spartans will be in action from November 23-25. The games will be played at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

