Update: 76-year-old missing Grand Ledge woman has been located safely

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Police Department was searching for Brandy O’Brien, 76, who has been located safely according to authorities.

O’Brien is a white female. She was believed to be stuck in a field well off the roadway in a yellow 2-door Jeep Wrangler in the Grand Ledge area officials said.

News 10 contacted the police for further information regarding this missing person.

