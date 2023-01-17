Update: 76-year-old missing Grand Ledge woman has been located safely

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Police Department was searching for Brandy O’Brien, 76, who has been located safely according to authorities.

GrandLedgePD: Missing Person BRANDY O'BRIEN has been LOCATED safely! — Eaton County 911 (@EatonCounty911) January 17, 2023

O’Brien is a white female. She was believed to be stuck in a field well off the roadway in a yellow 2-door Jeep Wrangler in the Grand Ledge area officials said.

News 10 contacted the police for further information regarding this missing person.

