Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 69-year-old man from Toledo died Monday morning after reportedly crashing into a tree.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Textile and Ann Arbor-Saline roads in Lodi Township. Police said the vehicle drove over the roundabout, through a home’s yard and crashed into a tree.

Police said the driver - identified as James Howard - was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.