Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 69-year-old man from Toledo died Monday morning after reportedly crashing into a tree.
According to authorities, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Textile and Ann Arbor-Saline roads in Lodi Township. Police said the vehicle drove over the roundabout, through a home’s yard and crashed into a tree.
Police said the driver - identified as James Howard - was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
