Man convicted of murder in 2020 Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has convicted Franky Ackley guilty of murder in a fatal Jackson shooting in 2020.

Ackley was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and felony firearm. The conviction stems from a shooting outside Duffy’s Bar on March 6, 2020 that resulted in the death of James Cooper-Robertson.

Police identified Ackley as a suspect within a few days of the shooting. He was arrested four months later in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ackley was arraigned the next month on open murder and felony firearm. He was denied bond.

Following Tuesday’s conviction, Ackley is expected to be sentenced March 1. Ackley faces the possibility of life in prison.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.