Livingston County Veteran Services hosts seminar on funeral benefits

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of military veterans and their families may not know they’re eligible for funeral benefits.

“It is a difficult time when someone passes,” said Ramon Baca, Veteran Services Director. “Knowing this information beforehand can help a family tremendously and our veterans can have a proper burial.”

That’s why Livingston County Veteran Services wants to make sure veterans are aware of the benefits they’ve earned. The organization is holding an event at the Livingston County Veteran Services office in Howell.

To RVSP, contact Livingston County Veteran Services at 517-295-0705.

