LIVE: Sec. Benson press conference on election legislation

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and members of the Michigan House and Senate hold a press conference in Lansing on legislative plans to protect the people who protect democracy in the state.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Lansing Kewadin Casino
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

Latest News

Four guns and seventy-nine rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.
4 guns and 79 rounds found in suspicious vehicle by Ingham County Deputies
January is Braille Literacy Month in Michigan
Few Showers on Tuesday
Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top headlines of the morning and...
Scattered showers and how grass can improve your mood