Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeremy Renner said on social media he’s back home from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.

The 51-year-old Marvel star was injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner’s upper torso was “crushed” by a snowcat vehicle, according to the 911 call log. He underwent two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Season two of the show premiered Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street
Lansing Kewadin Casino
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

Latest News

Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Child’s body found in Dnipro building, strike deaths hit 41
If Russia’s troops take control of Soledar, it would allow them to inch closer to the bigger...
Fighting intensifies in Ukraine city of Bakhmut as Russians near
Anthony Anderson Jr.
Suspect in deadly Lansing New Year’s Eve shooting due in court
A judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send Anthony Anderson Jr. to trial for the...
Suspect in deadly Lansing New Years Eve shooting in court