January is Braille Literacy Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed January as Braille Literacy Month in Michigan. This month the braille reading system’s impact on individuals who are blind or visually impaired will be recognized. There will also be attention called to the services and resources that enable Michigan residents to learn and enhance their reading skills.

The Braille system enables individuals to read with their fingertips using a system of six raised dots, laid out in a six-pack formation. It also helps individuals who are blind or visually impaired in the workplace and classroom and assists with helping them learn about grammar, spelling, and punctuation.

The Bureau of Services for Blind Persons (BSBP), within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training, facilitates various braille services and resources in the state.

The BSBP Training Center, located in Kalamazoo, offers courses on braille that are designed to prepare students with the fundamentals of this reading/writing system, including identifying the braille alphabet, braille numbers, common punctuation and reading comprehension.

The BSBP Training Center offers courses and training both in-person and via a virtual platform.

“If you, or someone you know, may benefit from our services, whether that is becoming a patron of the Braille and Talking Book Library, instruction at our Training Center, or vocational rehabilitation services, we encourage you to reach out so we may assess your needs and help you set and achieve your goals,” said BSBP Director William Robinson.

January 4 also marked the annual celebration of World Braille Day to honor the birthday of Louis Braille, who created the code in 1824.

More information on the BSBP Training Center can be found by visiting Michigan.gov/BSBP.

You can contact the Braille and Talking Book Library here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.