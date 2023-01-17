Jackson Public School Board meeting to see additional security

"I implore all who plan on attending to conduct themselves with decorum and civility.”(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A school board meeting Tuesday in Jackson night will see additional security.

Officials with Jackson Public Schools said there were reports the meeting could see a higher-than-normal number of people attending and additional security has been supplied.

Superintendent Jeff Beal released the following statement:

