Jackson Public School Board meeting to see additional security

“At JPS, we have been inundated with information regarding the attendance of numerous community members from Jackson and throughout the state of Michigan that plan to attend our JPS Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Please be reminded that JPS Board meetings are held monthly to conduct the business of the JPS Board and Jackson Public Schools. Additionally, this is also a time for public comment from the community.

In advance of tonight’s meeting, I would like to remind the community that the safety and security of all our staff, students, board members, and community members is of our utmost concern, and I implore all who plan on attending to conduct themselves with decorum and civility.”