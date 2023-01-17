Jackson Fire Station returns to service

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Fire Station No. 2 in Jackson is back in service after being closed for over a decade and it’s a good thing because when a fire erupts, timing is everything.

“A structure fire doubles in size every 20 seconds,” said Wooden.

Years ago, Grady Higgins experienced a house fire in Jackson and said local firefighters are the reason his home is still standing.

“They were at my house which is about a half a block away in a matter of seconds,” said Higgins.

The station that saved Higgins home was Jackson Fire Station No. 2. A station that has been out of service for quite some time.

The station was closed for almost a decade, but with it reopening residents should experience faster response times.

Jackson Deputy Fire Chief David Wooden said the reopening of the station is going to benefit everybody in town.

“It cuts the response time in this area of town by about three minutes,” said Wooden.

Vice Mayor of Jackson Arlene Robinson said residents are happy to see Fire Station No. 2 up and running again.

“It’s a great thing for this neighborhood and residents are very appreciative of it,” said Robinson.

“The community definitely needs it,” said Higgins.

Higgins is glad the station that saved his home is back to serve others in the community.

$646,000 in American Rescue Plan Funds were allocated to the station. The money went towards renovations and making the living environment more comfortable for firefighters.

