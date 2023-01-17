Holt High School students learning while earning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools is partnering with local manufacturers - like LorAnn Oils in Lansing - to address a shortage in skilled trades workers.

For about 20 years, HPS has offered work experience to high school students where they use the last period of their day to go to work. Students - like Jaylin Louden - will complete a job application and will go through an interviewing process. If accepted, students will work a few days a week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. getting unique hands-on learning experiences.

“I’ve never really been a visual learner,” said Louden. “I’ve been more hands-on. It helps me a lot and it helps me learn the skills better.”

Louden said he’s most excited to learn.

“To learn the new environment, to learn the new area, the skills that I never had,” said Louden.

LorAnn is one of the companies partnering with the high school to give students a chance to learn new skills, work, and get paid all while finishing the school year.

Lucas Schrauben is the director of Secondary Programs and oversees Work-Based Learning at the high school. Schrauben recalled participating in the program back when he was in high school and said he couldn’t be more proud to help students learn trades and new careers.

“Learning through doing and learning with your hands and applying the curriculum you’ve learned in the classroom in that workplace setting – it makes it become very real for students,” said Schrauben. “And a lot of time that helps them start to visualize their college and career aspirations, how do they align?”

Other area school districts - like Lansing and Jackson - are providing hands-on work experience to students through Career and Technical Education programs (CTE).

