Free Snowmobiling Weekend takes place Feb. 11-12

(John Pepin | Michigan Department of Natural R)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Free Snowmobiling Weekend takes place Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

During that time, snowmobilers can operate their machines without a snowmobile registration or trail permit.

“Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

While the requirement of a license, registration or trail permit is suspended during this weekend, operators must still adhere to all regulations and rules governing the activity, the DNR said.

For more information, click here.

