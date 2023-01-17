First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rainmaker of Tuesday is now off to the East, but we have our next storm system already in sight and it will bring more precipitation our way starting tonight. Today no problems with clouds and high temperatures near 40º. Tonight we see rain and snow showers start to move into the area around 9 P.M. With temperatures tonight holding above freezing we are not expecting any snow accumulation. Tomorrow the storm will bring rain to Mid-Michigan and warmer air with highs in the mid 40s. As the area of low pressure pulls away from Michigan Thursday night scattered rain showers will change to snow showers. The snow showers should pull out of the area early on Friday. High temperatures Friday behind the storm will be in the mid 30s.

The weekend starts off dry Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 30s. An area of low pressure passing south of Michigan Sunday may be close enough to bring an inch or two of snow to Mid-Michigan. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 18, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 60° 1996

Lansing Record Low: -25° 1976

Jackson Record High: 60º 1973

Jackson Record Low: -20º 1976

