East Lansing City Council to vote to dismiss City Manager

By Chloe Porfirio and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss a potential separation agreement with its city manager.

It’s not known at this time why East Lansing is considering moving on from its current city manager, George Lahanas. In a separation agreement, Lahanas would be entitled to severance pay of one year’s salary, totaling $172,896.

The city has already drafted a tentative agreement to name Randall Talifarro - the former fire chief of East Lansing - the interim city manager. The proposed agreement would pay Talifarro $15,000 monthly.

