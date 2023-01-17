East Lansing City Council to vote to dismiss City Manager
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss a potential separation agreement with its city manager.
It’s not known at this time why East Lansing is considering moving on from its current city manager, George Lahanas. In a separation agreement, Lahanas would be entitled to severance pay of one year’s salary, totaling $172,896.
The city has already drafted a tentative agreement to name Randall Talifarro - the former fire chief of East Lansing - the interim city manager. The proposed agreement would pay Talifarro $15,000 monthly.
