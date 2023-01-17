Drunk driver lies to state police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A drunk driver allegedly made a false report to the police about a freeway shooting in Detroit on Monday night to try and get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The man and woman passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.

The woman passenger called twice, requesting a fast response from the courtesy patrol, police said. When the driver called 911, he reportedly claimed that a man used an AK-47 to fire 150 shots at him from a purple SRT.

While the police investigated the scene, they determined that the “driver called 911 to get a quick police response due to his car being out of gas,” officials said in a tweet. The driver and his passenger had not been injured, and the car was not struck by any bullets.

MSP also discovered that the driver was drunk, had a suspended license, and had multiple fugitive warrants. His blood alcohol content was .16 at the time of the incident, said officials.

The identity of the driver has not been released but was arrested at the scene. No formal charges have been announced yet.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.