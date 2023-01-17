Crews respond to house fire in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire out of Bath Township on Gary Lane near Ann Dr. on Tuesday morning around 8:33 a.m.

News 10 was first on the scene. No injuries have been reported according to authorities.

We will have more information as this story develops.

Bath Township near Ann Dr. and Gary Ln. (WILX News 10)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.