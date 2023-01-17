Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,687 new cases, 184 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,017,948 cases and 41,185 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,687 new cases of COVID and 184 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,384, a decrease from last week’s average of 1,402.

State totals now sit at 3,017,948 cases and 41,185 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 983 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,128 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,885212134.4
Eaton County28,044428100.7
Ingham County67,143833115.3
Jackson County42,46159197.8
Shiawassee County17,483236161.5

