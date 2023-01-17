Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 9,687 new cases, 184 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,687 new cases of COVID and 184 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,384, a decrease from last week’s average of 1,402.

State totals now sit at 3,017,948 cases and 41,185 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 983 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,128 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,885 212 134.4 Eaton County 28,044 428 100.7 Ingham County 67,143 833 115.3 Jackson County 42,461 591 97.8 Shiawassee County 17,483 236 161.5

