Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

A 60-year-old man from Ionia County died in a Jan. 13, 2023 crash in Bowne Township.
A 60-year-old man from Ionia County died in a Jan. 13, 2023 crash in Bowne Township.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6106.

