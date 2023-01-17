4 suspects arrested in Delta Township following human trafficking investigation

(WBKO)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Four male adult suspects have been arrested in Delta Twp. after separately attempting to meet an underage minor and engage in criminal sexual activity according to authorities. Deputies discovered during the arrest that one of the suspects was carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his person.

On November 17 and December 8, 2022, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and Genesee County Sheriff’s office conducted a G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) operation.  This joint operation targeted pedophile sexual predators and human trafficking offenders resulting in 4 arrests.

“Sheriff Chris Swanson and his staff developed G.H.O.S.T. and have been working with many Michigan Sheriff’s Office to identify sexual predators and human traffickers and arrest them for criminal violations,” said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich.

He continued to state that this proactive operation prevents child sexual predators from harming children as well as their recruitment of human trafficking victims.

No other details about the investigation or the arrests were released on Tuesday. Reich and Swanson planned to discuss the investigation during a news conference in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.

