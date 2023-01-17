4 guns and 79 rounds found in suspicious vehicle by Ingham County Deputies

DELHI TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at Valhalla Park in Delhi Township on Tuesday morning just after midnight. The deputy noticed a handgun in plain view according to reports. Four guns and seventy-nine rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.

A 24-year-old Lansing man was arrested and lodged at the Ingham County Jail on several gun charges.

A passenger in the vehicle is also being charged with making an illegal firearms purchase.

Suspects have not neem identified at this time. Stay with News 10 for more updates.

