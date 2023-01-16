Studio 10 celebrates the their relaunch with Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is back on-air and are celebrating with local businesses.

Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes stopped by with their unique and classic flavors.

You can find more information about this local favorite baker at https://mrlesliescheesecakes.com/

