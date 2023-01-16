School of Rock performs on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School of Rock East Lansing delivers a revolutionary music program to students from East Lansing and surrounding communities such as Okemos.

Their school is proud to offer lessons in guitar, drums, keyboard, vocals, and more taught by practicing, passionate musicians.

Students can refine their skills in popular local styles such as pop and then go on to perform at notable live music venues in the area.

The School of Rock showed us a sneak peak of their semester show.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.