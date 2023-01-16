Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

Lansing Kewadin Casino
Lansing Kewadin Casino(Martin Waymire)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus.

The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority, had partnered with the developers to construct the casinos. Plans for the two casinos were stalled due to unsuccessful attempts to gain approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior to bring the proposed casino land into trust, which is required to operate casinos outside of a tribe’s reservation.

“The Sault Tribe is deeply concerned with what it has discovered in reading the Court’s opinion,” said Sault Tribe Chairman Austin Lowes. “Our board has met with our legal counsel and is hopeful a new direction will lead to a better outcome.”

Monday’s announcement said that the Tribe’s next legal steps will be to Motion for relief from the Judgment in front of Judge Draganchuk, and further to appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals if that is necessary.

The Tribe will be represented by Daniel V. Barnett of Grewal Law PLLC for the remainder of this case after terminating its relationship with the Patterson Law Firm.

Sault Tribe is a 44,000-strong and federally recognized Indian tribe that is an economic, social, and cultural force in its community across the eastern Upper Peninsula counties of Chippewa, Luce, Mackinac, Schoolcraft, Alger, Delta, and Marquette according to their website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street
michigan snow generic
Where is the snow?
3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Rain Returns on Monday Afternoon
The Lansing School District Board of Education welcomed new members at their first meeting of...
Lansing School District Board of Education selects new president
Rain Showers Return This Afternoon
Meijer changing mPerks rewards