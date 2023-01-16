No major injuries reported in house fire on Lansing’s north side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a house fire Monday afternoon.

It happened at a house on Robertson Avenue, between Muskegon and Greenwood avenues.

Authorities said one person saw minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A dog was sent to Michigan State University’s animal clinic to be treated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

