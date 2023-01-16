MSU Gymnastics Ready For Home Opener

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 14th ranked women’s gymnastics team opens its home schedule at 7pm this Sunday against third ranked Michigan. The meet will be held in Jenison Fieldhouse. MSU has a 1-1 record while Michigan is 3-1. The meet will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.

