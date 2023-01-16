MSU Gymnastics Ready For Home Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 14th ranked women’s gymnastics team opens its home schedule at 7pm this Sunday against third ranked Michigan. The meet will be held in Jenison Fieldhouse. MSU has a 1-1 record while Michigan is 3-1. The meet will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.