Meijer changing mPerks rewards

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer will change its mPerks loyalty program.

Meijer said the changes will let people earn something back every time they shop. The changes included earning points every time at checkout, which can be applied toward different savings. All prescription earn points instead of every five prescriptions. Points expire every 90 days instead of the previous 45 days.

The changes will start for people who live in southeast Michigan on Monday.

Everyone else in the mid-west will be transitioned to the new system by the end of February.

