Meet Studio 10 host Claudia Sella

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claudia Sella is WILX’s new Studio 10 host!

She previously worked in WILX’s newsroom. Claudia grew up in West Michigan.

She graduated from Grand Valley State University.

To learn more about Claudia and the rest of the Studio 10 team, tune into Studio 10 on WILX every weekday at 3pm!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.