Meet Studio 10 host Claudia Sella

Claudia Sella is joining Studio 10
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Claudia Sella is WILX’s new Studio 10 host!

She previously worked in WILX’s newsroom. Claudia grew up in West Michigan.

She graduated from Grand Valley State University.

To learn more about Claudia and the rest of the Studio 10 team, tune into Studio 10 on WILX every weekday at 3pm!

